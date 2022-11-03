Delhi HC asks ED to reply to D.K. Shivakumar’s plea against money laundering probe

Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to reply to a petition by Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar challenging a money laundering probe initiated against him.

A Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal gave the direction on the plea by the MLA and posted it for hearing on December 15.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mr. Shivakumar, argued that the investigation in the present instance, pursuant to a case registered in 2020, cannot be sustained as it reinvestigates the offence which the agency has already investigated in a previous case lodged in 2018 and filed a complaint.

“In the previous prosecution, they have investigated this very thing. Now that the elections are near, they have started this process before the elections and I should be arrested,” Mr. Sibal said.

The senior advocate argued, “Once you have come to the conclusion that the assets are disproportionate to the known sources of income, there cannot be money laundering after that”.

‘Abuse of law’

In his plea, Mr. Shivakumar submitted that the second set of proceedings is a “complete abuse of process of law” and also violates the constitutional provisions relating to “double jeopardy”.

“The entire aspect of disproportionate assets allegedly acquired by the petitioner when he was minister/MLA in Karnataka was thoroughly investigated by the respondent in the first ECIR [Enforcement Case Information Report] and thus, the initiation of separate proceedings on the same set of facts and ingredients of the offence is impermissible in law and amounts to mala fide exercise of power by the respondent,” the plea stated.

“The impugned ECIR...is lodged on the same set of facts which were already investigated by the respondent in the previous ECIR...,” the plea added.

The petition said the commencement of fresh proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act on identical facts and covering the same period “directly” infringed on the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

“Furthermore, the inclusion of Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Schedule of PML Act is ultra vires the Constitution as the ingredients of the offence under the said provision are same as the ingredients required to attract the offence under Section 3 of the PML Act,” the plea stated.

The petition argued that Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act is a complete code which envisages the aspect of laundering of ill-gotten wealth by a public servant in the form of assets and there cannot be any further activity of laundering the proceeds again.