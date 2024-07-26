GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC asks DDA to fence Yamuna floodplain after clearing encroachments 

Published - July 26, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court here on Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fence the Yamuna floodplain after removing encroachments to ensure that no illegal construction takes place near the water body in future.

The court gave the order while dealing with a petition seeking the demolition of an “illegally built” dargah and graveyard near Signature Bridge in Delhi’s Wazirabad.

The petitioner, S.D. Windlesh, had sought the constitution of a special force to deal with the alleged illegal constructions, a request turned down by the High Court.

“It [special force] will lead to further corruption. They need to be more vigilant and use technology,” the High Court observed during the hearing.

“The DDA Vice-Chairman is also directed to ensure that as and when the encroachment is removed, the area around the Yamuna floodplain is protected and properly fenced so that no further encroachment can happen in future,” it added.

Earlier direction

Earlier on July 8, the Delhi High Court, while dealing with another petition alleging illegal constructions near the Shaheen Bagh area, had directed the DDA Vice-Chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions on the Yamuna riverbank as well as drains flowing into the river.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.