Delhi HC asks DDA to fence Yamuna floodplain after clearing encroachments 

The High Court here on Thursday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fence the Yamuna floodplain after removing encroachments to ensure that no illegal construction takes place near the water body in future.

The court gave the order while dealing with a petition seeking the demolition of an “illegally built” dargah and graveyard near Signature Bridge in Delhi’s Wazirabad.

The petitioner, S.D. Windlesh, had sought the constitution of a special force to deal with the alleged illegal constructions, a request turned down by the High Court.

“It [special force] will lead to further corruption. They need to be more vigilant and use technology,” the High Court observed during the hearing.

“The DDA Vice-Chairman is also directed to ensure that as and when the encroachment is removed, the area around the Yamuna floodplain is protected and properly fenced so that no further encroachment can happen in future,” it added.

Earlier direction

Earlier on July 8, the Delhi High Court, while dealing with another petition alleging illegal constructions near the Shaheen Bagh area, had directed the DDA Vice-Chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions on the Yamuna riverbank as well as drains flowing into the river.