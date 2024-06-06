GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC asks Chief Secy. to decide on representation on collecting data on senior citizens

Published - June 06, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has asked the Chief Secretary to decide a representation for directions to conduct a door-to-door survey for ascertaining the number of senior citizens in the Capital, as well as to construct homes for the elderly in every district.

“This court directs the present writ petition to be treated as a representation to the Chief Secretary, who, in turn, is directed to decide the same in accordance with law, preferably within 12 weeks,” the court said on May 30.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Salek Chand Jain, who also sought the court’s direction to the Delhi Police to maintain a database of offences committed against senior citizens.

The plea said that at present, there are only two government-run or aided old age homes in Delhi — one at Bindapur, run by the government on a private-public partnership model, and the other at Lampur, which is government-funded. It added that one additional home is run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

“Senior citizens are neglected and discriminated against by their own families, and need special care, love and attention,” the plea said, adding that the petitioner has filed several representations with the authorities in the past, but they have not been disposed of till date.

