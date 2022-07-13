Delhi HC asks Centre to file ‘exhaustive’ reply on PM CARES Fund

Delhi High Court displeased with Centre’s single-page reply

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure at the Centre over its single-page reply to a petition seeking to declare PM CARES Fund as a ‘State’ under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered the Centre to submit a “detailed and exhaustive” reply within four weeks noting that the issue concerning the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is “not so simple”.

“One page reply to such an important issue? Nothing beyond that? Such an important issue and... There is not even a whisper of what the senior advocate (of petitioner) is arguing... The issue is not so simple. We want an extensive reply,” the Bench said.

The Centre’s counsel stated that a detailed reply was already filed in a similar petition by the same petitioner.

To this, the Bench said, “Let a proper exhaustive reply be filed because this matter will certainly travel to the apex court and we have to decide and give judgment and deal with all the issues raised.”

Next hearing in Sept.

The Bench posted the case for further hearing on September 16.

The petition was filed by Samyak Gangwal, a lawyer, seeking to declare PM CARES Fund a ‘State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution and to direct the Fund to disclose its audit reports on the PM CARES website periodically.