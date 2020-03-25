Delhi

Delhi HC asks Centre to appoint nodal officer to help stranded Indian students in Kazakhstan

A Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers, who may have symptoms possibly connected with the coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan on January 21, 2020.

A Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers, who may have symptoms possibly connected with the coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan on January 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The court directed the Nodal Officer “to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide the students with all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to promptly appoint a nodal officer from the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan to ensure the well-being of Indian students stranded at the Almaty airport due to coronavirus pandemic.

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which heard the case through video conferencing, ordered that the details of the Nodal Officer so appointed, including his name and telephone number, be communicated to the Indian students at the Almaty airport.

The details should also be uploaded on the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, immediately, the Bench directed.

The high court’s direction came after a petition claimed that Indian nationals in sizeable numbers, who are enrolled for higher studies, including M.B.B.S, as regular students at the Semey Medical University, Kazakhstan, are stranded in the country.

Also Read
Nowhere to go: Planes stationed on the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as all domestic and international flights have been cancelled.

Coronavirus | Amid lockdown, foreign embassies worry about stranded tourists

 

The plea claimed that several students at the Almaty airport are stranded without food, water, transportation and medical aid etc., since last two to three days.

Taking note of the plea, the Bench directed the government to ensure welfare, well-being and safety of all such Indian students. It directed the Nodal Officer “to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide the students with all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 4:09:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-hc-asks-centre-to-appoint-nodal-officer-to-help-stranded-indian-students-in-kazakhstan/article31162364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY