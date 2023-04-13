ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC asks CBI, ED, Raja to file submissions in 2G appeal case

April 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The investigating agencies have filed appeals against the 2G case verdict which acquitted Mr. Raja and others

The Hindu Bureau

A. Raja greeting DMK supporters after he was acquitted in the 2G Spectrum case at Patiala House Courts, in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. File | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The Delhi High Court on April 13 asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former Telecom Minister A. Raja and others to give their submissions in the appeals filed by the investigating agencies against the 2G case verdict which acquitted Mr. Raja and others.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma told all the parties in the case that the written submissions must not exceed five pages and posted the case for hearing on May 22.

Earlier, the case was being heard on a day-to-day basis by Justice Brijesh Sethi, who retired on November 30, 2020 and had released the matter from his board owing to paucity of time.

In December 2017, a Special CBI Court here had acquitted Mr. Raja, Ms. Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and ED cases relating to the 2G case noting that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

The Special CBI Court also acquitted 17 others, including the late DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P. Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, director of Kalaignar TV, in the ED case.

On March 19, 2018, the ED approached the High Court challenging the special court’s order acquitting all the accused. A day later, the CBI too had challenged in the court the acquittal of the accused in the case.

