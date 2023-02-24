HamberMenu
Delhi HC asks AAP leaders to remove defamatory posts against BJP leader Shyam Jaju, son

The posts claimed that Sandesh Jaju, Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta and Shyam had collectively made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited

February 24, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ishita Mishra
Former BJP vice president Shyam Jaju. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Kumar Pandey from making defamatory allegations against former BJP vice president Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju.

While hearing the defamation suit filed by Mr. Jaju, a Single Bench of Justice Navin Chawla ordered the AAP leaders to take down all of their social media posts that contained allegations against the BJP leader and his son, and asked them to refrain from doing so in future.

The court also directed the social media intermediaries and digital portals to remove the shared posts of the AAP leaders against the complainant.

According to the defamation suit, the AAP leaders had in a press conference in Delhi on January 22, alleged that Mr. Jaju’s son and Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta and Shyam had collectively made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

The press conference was live telecast on social media and digital platforms, making it accessible to the public.

Following this, the BJP leader had sent a legal notice to the AAP leaders demanding that they take back the allegations made against his son and delete all social media references, as it had evoked sharp sense of prejudice and unwarranted reaction from the public.

