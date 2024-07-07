Delhi HC allows woman to terminate her 30-week pregnancy

The Delhi High Court has allowed a 31-year-old woman to terminate her 30 weeks pregnancy after the foetus was found to have a neurodevelopmental disorder.

The Bench of Justics Sanjeev Narula observed that women are not compelled to carry pregnancies to term in situations where doing so would compromise their health or result in the birth of a child with severe abnormalities.

In the medical reports of the woman submitted by doctors at the AIIMS in Delhi, it was stated that the child, if born, would likely face severe neurological impairments and extensive health challenges.

Noting that the first child of the woman is already suffering from neurological handicaps, the court added that if the current pregnancy is not terminated, she and her husband would be compelled to care for two children with significant neuro-developmental issues which requires medical care throughout life.

“The burden of raising two children with severe disabilities in a household with limited financial resources is a daunting prospect that would likely lead to grave injury to the petitioner’s mental health,” the court noted.

The petitioner was forced to approach the HC after the doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was being treated, refused to medically terminate her pregnancy last month.

In the previous hearings of the matter, the court had constituted a medical board comprising two doctors from Lok Nayak Hospital for testing and evaluation of her medical condition but on July 1, it constituted another board of doctors from AIIMS after the former’s report was found to be “inconclusive”.

“In the present case, the medical board at Lok Nayak Hospital did not meet the court’s expectations. Despite the serious nature of the matter, the board failed to conduct necessary tests and did not approach the issue with the required level of seriousness. When the court directed them to form a board, the subsequent report remained inadequate and lacked thorough,” the court observed.

It added that medical professionals play a crucial role in society and it is not the intention of the court to demoralise them. Yet, it is imperative to highlight the significance of their responsibility in such sensitive matters, it said. “Medical professionals must offer their expert opinions without fear of legal repercussions and focus on providing the best possible medical guidance in such sensitive matters,” the court added.

