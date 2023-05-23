HamberMenu
Delhi HC allows Prannoy, Radhika Roy to travel abroad

The petitioners do not pose a flight risk, the court said

May 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prannoy Roy

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted NDTV founders – Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy – to travel abroad for three weeks for business purpose and personal reasons.

Owing to the professional standing of the petitioners, Justice Prathiba M. Singh said they do not pose a flight risk and are permitted to travel abroad from July 25 to August 15.

The High Court allowed the couple to visit the U.K. after fulfilling necessary conditions imposed by the court. It directed them to also provide details of their itinerary.

Lookout circular

The couple filed the application in a pending petition in which they have challenged the lookout circular against them at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), pursuant to lodging of two FIRs over alleged corruption.

Their counsel submitted they wish to travel abroad for business and personal reasons, including a visit to Prannoy Roy’s brother.

The plea was opposed by the counsel for the authorities on the ground that investigation was pending against both the petitioners.

