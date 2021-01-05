Delhi HC allows plea on pregnancy termination

Survival of foetus unlikely: AIIMS report

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a woman’s plea for medical termination of her 25-week pregnancy, taking note of a report by AIIMS that survival of the foetus, suffering from serious abnormalities, was unlikely.

Justice Navin Chawla said, “I see no reason to deny permission for medical termination of pregnancy. The petition is therefore allowed.”

In late December, the High Court had directed the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine the condition of the 25-week pregnant woman and the possibility of the foetus not surviving the term of the pregnancy.

Pursuant to the High Court’s order, AIIMS medical board examined the pregnant woman and came to the conclusion that “survival of foetus is unlikely”.

In India, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act stipulates a ceiling of 20 weeks, for termination of pregnancy, beyond which abortion of a foetus is statutorily impermissible.

The woman, in her plea, said that during an ultrasonography, conducted on her at the gestational age of 25 weeks, it was discovered that the foetus suffered from Bilateral Renal Agenesis (both kidneys absent), thereby making it incompatible with life.

Since pregnancy had crossed the 20-week mark and medical termination of pregnancy now prohibited, the woman approached the High Court.

The woman’s counsel had argued that the foetus would not survive till the child’s birth as both the kidneys have not developed as yet. The counsel had said in the circumstances it would be futile to compel the woman to undergo the full terms of pregnancy.