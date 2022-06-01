Delhi HC allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad

The ED had issued the lookout circular (LOC) against Ms. Fernandez last year concerning a ₹200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The Delhi High Court has permitted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case, to travel abroad for IIFA awards with certain conditions.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain directed the actor to submit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of ₹1 crore and give an undertaking that in case she does not return, it shall be forfeited along with a surety of ₹1 crore.

The high court’s May 30 order came while dealing with the investigating agency’s challenge to a trial court’s order granting permission to her to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE from May 31 to June 6,

Justice Jain highlighted that the trial court’s order did not call for interference as it was passed after considering the relevant facts and imposed reasonable conditions on the actor to ensure that she returns and joins the investigation.

Ms. Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national and is living in India since 2009.

The investigating agency argued that Ms. Fernandez might flee to avoid investigation and that she has not properly participated in the probe. The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.