Delhi HC allows Faesal to withdraw detention plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal to withdraw the plea challenging his detention from IGI Airport here on August 14 in the wake of the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

A Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal granted Mr. Faesal permission to withdraw his plea after his wife filed an affidavit in this regard.

The politician’s wife told the High Court that she recently met him in custody and has received instructions to withdraw the habeas corpus plea, which requires a person under detention or illegal custody to be brought before a court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, did not oppose the withdrawal of the plea.

The court also made it clear that it had not expressed its opinion on the controversy or the arguments and that Mr. Faesal was at liberty to pursue remedies under law at an appropriate time.

The former IAS officer’s habeas corpus petition alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest. He claimed in his petition that he was on his way to Harvard University in the U.S. for higher studies when he was detained.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier claimed in its affidavit that Mr. Faesal “instigated” people gathered at Srinagar airport against the sovereignty and integrity of the country and that he had no student visa. The affidavit had stated that Mr. Faesal was apprehended on the spot on verbal orders of an executive magistrate in Budgam who asked him to furnish a bond of ₹50,000 for keeping peace. He, however, refused to furnish the bond, after which an order was passed by the magistrate detaining the petitioner.