Delhi has turned into India’s ‘gangster capital’, says Atishi

Holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah “responsible” for the “deteriorating” law and order in the city, Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Delhi has become the “gangster capital” of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been attacking the Centre over the security situation as Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

“The BJP-led Central government has only one job in Delhi – to maintain law and order, but it has completely failed at it. Shootings, extortion, and murders have become everyday occurrences in the city. Yet, Home Minister Amit Shah is busy with election rallies,” the Chief Minister told the mediapersons while meeting the parents of a 28-year-old man, who was killed in north-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagari last week by two brothers, when the victim, along with his relative rebuked and stopped the duo from harassing a woman.

Quoting the kin of the deceased, Ms. Atishi said the real culprits, who are said to be local gangsters, are still at large. The two persons who have been arrested surrendered themselves, but the police have taken no action against the main accused, she claimed.

Comparing the city’s law and order situation to Mumbai of the 1990s, Ms. Atishi alleged, “The state of law and order in the national capital today resembles the reign of gangsters in 1990s Mumbai. Incidents like shootings in Rajouri Garden and Nangloi, policemen losing their lives while on duty, and gunfire outside showrooms and residential areas like Welcome highlight the alarming rise in crime across Delhi,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.