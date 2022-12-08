Delhi has shown that polls can be won by delivering on public services: CM

December 08, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

Addressing hundreds of party workers after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the halfway mark in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Wednesday, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the results proved that developmental issues such as schools and hospitals can win elections.

“This is the fourth election we have won in Delhi on the issues of electricity, water, education and health. Only AAP is practising positive politics in the country today. To make India number 1, we need positivity; we need to focus on schools, hospitals, electricity, water and other issues that affect the common man,” he said to loud cheers from the audience.

Drumbeats resounded across the AAP headquarters throughout the day, as the party delivered on its promise of bringing a “double-engine” government in Delhi.

High-voltage campaigns

The BJP and AAP were locked in a high-voltage campaign since the poll dates were announced by the State Election Commission on November 4.

The BJP wove its campaign around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme, which he launched in Delhi on November 3 promising thousands of houses to Delhi’s slum-dwellers. AAP centred its campaign around garbage in the city and went to people with the slogan ‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’.

Won’t lose your trust

“I can’t ever pay back for this love but I will do whatever it takes to fulfil every responsibility with utmost care. I will not let you lose faith in us. I will work all day, all night, but I will live up to the mandate,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He promised to live up to the expectations of Delhi’s people. “We have all lived up to our words to date and will continue to do so in the times to come. Delhi gave us the responsibility of schools and hospitals and we transformed them, working day and night. We transformed the future of lakhs of children through our hard work. Delhi gave us the responsibility of water and electricity and we gave them free water, free 24x7 electricity,” he said.

He also said that the people of Delhi have, by voting AAP to power in the civic body, given a message to the country — do positive politics.

The AAP chief told newly elected councillors and other party leaders at the party headquarters not to be arrogant, warning them that arrogance would lead to their fall.

The Delhi Chief Minister also sought everyone’s support to make Delhi a better city.

“I seek everyone’s support… We will all work together so that we can build the Delhi of our dreams... From this platform, I request for blessings of the Central government as well,” he said.

Kejriwal the alternative

Striking more strident notes, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said it is now clear that in the entire country, the “only alternative to Narendra Modi is Arvind Kejriwal” and the “only alternative to the BJP is AAP”.

“On the one side was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president, 17 Central Ministers, several MPs, and eight Chief Ministers… the world’s largest party was fighting to save its 15-year-old stronghold. On the other side, there was Arvind Kejriwal. The 15-year-old fort [of the BJP] was breached by him and AAP today,” he said.

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia said the results are a mandate for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Through their votes, the Deputy CM added, the people also made it clear that they wanted to show the door to “the corrupt BJP which has looted and cheated the people of Delhi for the last 15 years”.

“We will have to work very hard over the coming days to rid Delhi of the piles of garbage that we see all over the lanes and the streets of Delhi,” he said.

