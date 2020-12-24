Delhi has lowest positivity in entire country, says Jain

New Delhi

24 December 2020 01:36 IST

City sees less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day; 18 more deaths reported

Delhi witnessed less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, prompting Health Minister Satyendar Jain to say that the city has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country.

A total of 871 new cases and 18 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

0.99% positivity

In all, 87,861 tests were conducted, pushing the positivity rate to 0.99% in Delhi.

Eleven people who travelled from the U.K. to Delhi on four flights have tested positive for COVID-19, said Genestrings Lab, which conducted mandatory RT-PCR tests on the passengers arriving at the IGI airport.

Of the total 6,19,618 cases in the Capital, 6,01,268 people have recovered and there are 8,003 active cases. Also, a total of 10,347 COVID-related deaths have been reported so far.

Reacting to the declining number of new COVID-19 cases, Mr. Jain said: “The [COVID-19] positivity rate has been continuously declining and is the lowest in eight months. Also, for the past three days, Delhi is seeing less than 1,000 cases, and the positivity rate is well under control. Delhi has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country.”

About the preparedness of Delhi to roll out the vaccine, he said all necessary requirements are being met and the AAP government is waiting for the vaccine.

“In the first phase of the roll-out, healthcare and front-line workers, people aged above 50 and those with medical complications will get vaccinated,” he said.

The government is tracing everyone who travelled to the city from the U.K. since November 25, said a Delhi government spokesperson.