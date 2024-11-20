 />
Delhi has become 'gangster capital', criminals have no fear of law, alleges CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the affected family

Updated - November 20, 2024 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi consoles family members of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the Sunder Nagri area.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi consoles family members of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the Sunder Nagri area. | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleging a "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital, Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said Delhi has become the "gangster capital".

The allegations come after the Chief Minister met the parents of a 28-year-old man, who was killed in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagari last week.

Ms. Atishi also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the affected family.

Also Read: Delhi man kills 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend, buries body in Haryana

A 28-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the neck on Friday (November 15) night allegedly by two brothers, minutes after the victim and his relative rebuked and stopped the duo from harassing a woman at Sunder Nagri in northeast Delhi.

The police had arrested both accused after the murder.

"Delhi has become 'gangster capital'. criminals, extortionists, and goons have no fear left. They feel they can open fire, kill someone, stab someone but the police won't do anything. I want to know from country's Home Minister Amit Shah that when Delhi's law and order comes under him then what he is doing for the people of Delhi? The condition of law and order is deteriorating. Extortion, murders are happening everyday, however, the home minister has no work other than election campaigning," she told mediapersons here.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Chief Minister said that recently, a 28-year-old youth was murdered in broad daylight in Sunder Nagari.

"I met the family of the deceased today and consoled them. The Delhi government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased," she said.

Published - November 20, 2024 04:38 pm IST

