Delhi, Haryana lead chase for DU

While students from all over the country aspire to get admission to Delhi University (DU), it is the Capital and neighbouring Haryana that top the list when it comes to online searches about the university.

As applicants await the first cut-off list, Google trends from May 1, around the time when students started looking for online admission forms, till Saturday evening show that Delhi and Haryana are the States where the maximum searches for the term ‘Delhi University’ originated.

5-year-old trend

In fact, the trend has continued for the past five years.

The other three States that search for DU the most are Nagaland, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Dr. Amrita Bajaj, Deputy Dean (Students’ Welfare), Delhi University, said the Google trends collaborated with the applications received this year.

“Till now, the maximum number of applications has been received from students of Delhi and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh comes last as the results of the State Class XII board examinations were declared only on June 9,” said Dr. Bajaj.

She further said that many students from Manipur, Nagaland and Assam aspired to join the university, as reflected during counselling sessions organised by DU this year.

Google trends also indicate that for the last five years, Uttarakhand made it to the list of the top 10 States where people searched for ‘Delhi University’.

Other revelations

When it comes to the university’s School of Open Learning, which offers distance education programmes, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been one of the top five States that searched for the institute. This trend, too, has continued for the last five years.

This admission season, Andaman and Nicobar Islands stands fourth on the list of States where people googled the term ‘School of Open Learning’.