Delhi-Gurugram Expressway chock-a-block

A wrongly parked truck and a bus breaking down on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway caused traffic snarls for long hours on Tuesday. The traffic on the expressway remained affected till 2 p.m.

The truck parked on Rajokri flyover disrupted the traffic heading towards the Capital from Gurugram during the morning rush hours causing traffic snarls extending beyond the Delhi-Gurugram border.

“There was a truck standing on the National Highway in Delhi causing traffic jam. Eventually, we coordinated with the Delhi Police and the truck was removed. The traffic extended till Delhi-Gurugram border. It took around an hour to clear it. Later, a bus broke down on the highway again in Delhi around 1 p.m. It also slowed down the traffic. The problem was on Delhi side, so we could not take action on ourselves. We spoke to Delhi Police and it was sorted out,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himanshu Garg.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Jegadesan said the truck was wrongly parked. He added that a couple of people had snatched the keys of the truck and it could not be towed away since it was loaded.

Mahavir Mor, a cab driver, said it took him around 30 minutes to pass through the stretch. “Since a lane was taken over by the truck and the volume of traffic was high in the morning, the traffic was bound to be impacted. The motorists were slowing down as they neared the truck to see what had happened. This further affected the traffic. The vehicles were not moving at all for long,” said Mor who was heading towards Rohini.