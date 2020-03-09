Delhi gurdwara panel distributes masks as stores increase price

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday distributed face masks in a bid to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. The DSGMC said it has planned to do the same at other gurdwaras across the city.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the DSGMC, said that they had procured 10,000 masks to distribute and hoped that this would help people as the rising demand for face masks had resulted in charging of exorbitant prices for products by big pharmacy companies.

“All gurdwaras have been asked to take proactive steps to regularly clean and sanitise their complexes to prevent any respiratory illness,” Mr. Sirsa said.

He added that hand sanitisation has been made mandatory for all visitors at the DSGMC office complex at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj and that the volunteers are assisting and guiding the visitors on the matter to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“The DSGMC will promote frequent handwashing with soap and water among the devotees during their visit to holy shrines. All gurdwara complexes will be extensively cleaned and sanitised in order to prevent the spread of the disease,” Mr. Sirsa further said.