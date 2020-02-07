Delhi GST graft scam: OSD in Sisodia’s office among 2 arrested

The CBI on Friday said the Delhi government official who has been arrested along with an alleged middleman on graft charge also worked as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office.

Mr. Sisodia confirmed through his Twitter handle that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspector was also posted as an OSD in his office. He said he had got several corruption officials arrested in the past five years and added that the CBI should ensure stringent punishment for the officer.

The arrested two have been identified as GST Officer in the Trade and Taxes Department of the State government Gopal Krishna Madhav and Dheeraj Gupta. They are allegedly involved in a bribery case involving ₹2.26 lakh.

While Mr. Madhav was arrested on Thursday, the middleman was detained a day earlier. The official is from the Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service cadre.

It is alleged that Mr. Gupta worked as a middleman for collecting bribes from transporters on behalf of some GST unit officials for not charging tax from them, said a CBI spokesperson.

During questioning, he purportedly identified Mr. Madhav as one of the officials, after which the latter was arrested. He was attached to the Deputy Chief Minister's office as an OSD in 2015.