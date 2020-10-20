Delhi govt.to cut cost of RT-PCR test

New Delhi

The test currently costs around ₹2,400 in a private lab, hospital

The Delhi government is planning to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test and is expected to come out with a new rate in a week’s time, said multiple officials.

“Currently, the rate is capped at ₹2,400 in Delhi... it is only ₹1,200 in Haryana, ₹1,600 in U.P. and ₹1,500 in Karnataka. A committee is being formed to recommend new rates for Delhi,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

“The government has been planning to reduce the cost of the RT-PCR test for a while,” a second official said, confirming the development.

Two types of tests are done to test for COVID-19 in the city: RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test. Both tests are done for free at government testing centres and hospitals. Private clinics charge for the test.

After public uproar, the Delhi government had on June 18 capped the rates of COVID-related procedures, including RT-PCR tests.