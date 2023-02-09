Delhi govt.’s winter action plan helped curb air pollution: Rai

February 09, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

A 15-point winter action plan by the Delhi government helped reduce air pollution and the government will come up with a summer action plan as well to curb pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

“This action plan has played an important role in Delhi’s pollution control. Delhi’s air quality is improving and it is a result of the continuous efforts of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Rai said.

Between 2016 and 2022, the number of “severe” category air pollution days declined from 26 in 2016, to six in 2022, he said.

“The government’s efforts, including the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 years and 10 years; promotion of e-vehicles; suspension of construction projects because of the rising pollution levels; expansion of green area; ban on firecrackers and stubble burning; creation of a green war room, and the use of PNG (clean fuel) in industrial units, have improved the air quality,” Mr. Rai said.

Talking about different actions taken to control air pollution, the Minister said that to enforce a ban on firecrackers, 210 teams were constituted for ensuring on-ground compliances of the ban and about 17,441.16 kg of firecrackers were seized.

Between October, 2022, and January 2023, at least 32,290 inspections were conducted at construction and demolition sites to check for dust pollution and ₹4 crore was imposed as fine on C&D sites and other organisations, people for dust pollution, the Minister said.