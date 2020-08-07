Delhi govt’s ‘Rozgaar Bazar’ job portal saw 22 lakh jobs being posted since its launch: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government’s “Rozgaar Bazar” job portal saw 22 lakh jobs being posted on it since being launched in late July, Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said here on Friday.
Mr. Rai said that as of Friday, there were 9 lakh vacancies and as many as 8.64 lakh job seekers on the portal which was launched on July 27.
Of the 22 lakh total jobs posted on it, he said, 3.5 lakh jobs were cancelled due to various reasons including repetition. As many as 10 lakh vacancies had been closed by employers indicating that these had either been filled or were in the process of being filled.
“There are currently 9 lakh vacancies currently open on the portal and as many as 8.64 lakh job seekers on the portal at the moment,” he said.
According to Mr. Rai, 6,271 companies had posted jobs on the portal including Aditya Birla, Amazon, Flipkart, G4S Security among others.
Jobs on the portal included those related to data entry, delivery, back-end management, security among others, he said.
