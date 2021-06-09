Delhi govt.’s home isolation model flawed: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government had “wrongly advised” self-isolation to residents suffering from COVID-19 to hide shortcomings in the government health infrastructure.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said 70% of the houses in Delhi measured less than 100 square yards with many occupants. “If they had been admitted to hospitals in the initial stages of infection, the COVID death rate could have been much less,” he said.

“It is a crime by the Delhi government to force people to go for home isolation…the death rate per 10 lakh is maximum in Delhi and could have been much less,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said during the first wave, temporary COVID care centres were set up and later disbanded as the AAP government had no foresight to see another wave.

Oxygen plants

“Testing and vaccinations centres could have been started at mohalla clinics or these could have served as isolation centres if they were in proper shape,” he alleged.

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said, in April, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced setting up of 44 oxygen plants before May 31, but only nine plants had been operationalised till then. “Without answering on his earlier promise, CM Arvind Kejriwal has come up with new jumla of installing 64 oxygen plants in next 2-3 months. We cannot afford to lose more lives because we were caught unprepared. The Delhi government must ramp up healthcare infrastructure,” he said.