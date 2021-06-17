Delhi

‘Delhi govt.’s expenditure increased in April, May’

Staff Reporter New Delhi 17 June 2021 23:11 IST
Updated: 17 June 2021 23:11 IST

Order issued to curb non-essential expenditure, says Sisodia

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that a memorandum has been released to rationalise the Delhi government’s expenditure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sisodia said that the expenditure of the Delhi government has increased around 80% during the first two months of the current financial year compared to the corresponding period during the previous financial year.

He stated that revenue receipts of Delhi have been ₹5,273.26 crore during the first two months of the current financial year, while its expenditure has reached ₹8,511.09 crore.

“Delhi has incurred ₹3,237.83 crore more than its receipts which were met from last year’s savings. Historically, during the first two months, the expenditure used to be ₹4,705.14 crore in FY-2019-20 and ₹4,965.58 crore in FY-2020-21. However, due to unprecedented COVID surge, the expenditure during the first two months has jumped to ₹8,511.09 crore in current financial year,” he said.

Tax collection declines

Mr. Sisodia said that the tax collection has declined due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“The order has been issued to curtail the expenditure of the government, beyond the expenditure for essential and day-to-day functions. Further, the various welfare schemes being run for the Delhi residents will remain unchanged,” an official statement said.

