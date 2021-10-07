Delhi govt.’s campaign against dust pollution to start today

Over 30 teams formed to ensure implementation and compliance of rules: Rai

The Delhi government will run an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to 29 to curb pollution. Over 30 teams have been formed to carry out inspections, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The government also released a list of 14 rules to be followed by all construction sites. Most of these rules are part of the existing guidelines by the Central Pollution Control Board, which is to be followed by all construction sites round the year.

“Today, we held a joint meeting with the engineers of the DPCC [Delhi Pollution Control Committee] and the green marshals of the Green War Room. We have decided that dust pollution will be fought on a priority basis. From October 7 to 29, we will run an anti-dust campaign in Delhi with full force,” Mr. Rai said.

The Delhi government had run a similar campaign last year too, before the air pollution levels spiked in winter.

According to officials, the rules are not new, but the government will put more manpower to implement the them during the campaign and increase compliance.

“Our teams will conduct inspections on construction sites and monitor the situation. The first phase of this campaign will begin tomorrow and continue till October 29. A total of 31 teams have been formed for this purpose. Of these, 17 teams of DPCC engineers will work across various districts and 14 teams of green marshals will work with mobile vans,” the Minister said.

Warned of action

He also warned of action against government agencies not following the rules while engaged in construction activities.

“In case we observe that any department is not taking suitable action, then a show-cause notice will be issued to them. In case the department is unable to clarify the show-cause notice within two days, they will be penalised,” Mr. Rai said.

In case of violations, if a plot is up to 100 square metres, it can be fined ₹10,000. The fine can be ₹20,000 for 100-200 square metres, and if the plot is above 20,000 square metres, then the government can charge a penalty to the tune of ₹5 lakh or above.

Air pollution in the city rises during winter, chiefly due to a combined effect of stubble burning in the neighbouring States and climatic conditions, which lowers wind speed and mixing height, in turn trapping pollutants. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a plan to combat pollution during winter and action against dust pollution is a part of it.