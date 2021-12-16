Delhi Govt. yet to sanction pending funds: North body

Need ₹328 cr. to clear pending salaries, it says

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain on Wednesday said that the Delhi Government “is yet to sanction pending municipal funds” despite Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 2 to release ₹328 crore to the civic body for the immediate payment of pending salaries to their employees.

Mr. Baijal, in a letter addressed to Mr. Kejriwal, said that the North body’s budget estimates for the financial 2021-22 have “been reduced by ₹328.60 crore” and that “additional financial liabilities” which include enhanced dearness allowance, pending salaries and pensions had added to the civic body’s financial crisis.

This comes after North body Commissioner Sanjay Goel wrote to Mr. Baijal on December 1, stating the “bare minimum fund” that was required for the current financial year stood at “₹2,065.24 crore”; the “overall liabilities pending” stood at “₹4795.92 crore” — which includes ₹1,470.24 crore for pending salaries.

‘Teachers to continue strike’

While the Confederation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Employees’ Union (CMCDEU), an umbrella body for employees under the civic bodies, ended their protests over the issue of non-payment of salaries and DA, on Monday, the teachers, however, will continue their strike.

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, president of Shikshak Nyay Manch, an association of teachers under the North body, said that the civic body “has released salaries for the month of September but is yet to pay the salaries for October and November”.

He added, “Our demand is that we get the salaries for October. We will protest outside the BJP’s national headquarters if our demands are not met within seven days. The North body has announced that the DA will be paid along with the salaries for December but when will they pay it? Teachers have backed out of online teaching duties for the last 16 days and the civic body officials are stalling the matter till the elections take place.”

Mr. Khatri said the various unions, including CMCDEU, “have political affiliations” and that Shikshak Nyay Manch “does not align with them”.

CMCDEU convener A.P. Khan said the union had ended their protests on Monday after “one month’s salary and assurance on DA” was provided. He added, “We are fighting for all the municipal corporation employees including teachers, doctors and pensioners. We want a unified municipal corporation and we have no views on the Shikshak Nyay Manch’s aim which is limited to teachers”.

North civic body Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that “only a few teachers were on strike”. He added, “There are four other unions, apart from Mr. Khatri’s, and we have given a month’s salary and assured their DA. This was their demand and if they still want to go on strike then we cannot do anything. Since the Kejriwal-led Delhi government came to power, they have been meddling with the municipal fund and the teachers must understand this.”

GOvt. response

Responding to the notion of pending funds that were to be issued to the civic bodies, the Delhi Government said that it had “transferred all the funds owed to the three civic bodies”. However, it added that the Central Government owed the three municipal corporations a total of ₹12,000 crore.

“The Centre gives grants to all municipal corporations across the country, based on a formula of ₹488 per person of the population. However, it is not paying [the] grants to the three civic bodies for the last 17 years. Further, thousands of crores of property tax arrears are also pending from various Central Government agencies and for free advertisements on hoardings. The MCDs can pay salaries to its employees by recovering these dues but [are] not doing so to extort and defame the Delhi Government,” the statement read.