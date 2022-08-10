Delhi govt. yet to pay one-time parking charges to MCD

Charges since March accumulate to nearly ₹40 crore

One-time parking charge is a crucial source of revenue for us. It is unclear why there are recurring delays in the sanctioning and allotment of the due amount, a senior MCD official said

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to receive the one-time parking charges of nearly ₹40 crore owed to it by the Delhi government since the month of March, sources at the MCD said on Tuesday.

In its letter to the Transport Department, dated July 25, the MCD stated that the government has not remitted the one-time parking charges, which it collects on behalf of the MCD at the time of registration of vehicles.

A senior official familiar with the development said that the civic body is yet to receive a response on the issue despite raising it several times with the Delhi government.

“The one-time parking charge is a crucial source of revenue for us. It is unclear why there are recurring delays in the sanctioning and allotment of the due amount,” the senior MCD official said, adding that the Delhi government is also yet to sanction and allot the transfer duty charges owed to the civic body since May 22.

On July 19, The Hindu had reported that the MCD was facing a delay in receiving ₹600 crore as transfer duty charges, also collected by the government on behalf of the civic body, from April till June. The government takes 3.5% of the taxes it collects on behalf of the MCD in the form of ‘collection charge’.

“Subsequently, we received ₹183 crore for the month of April and ₹150 crore for the period between May 1 and May 22, as transfer duty charges. However, we are yet to receive ₹50 crore for the remainder of May and ₹230 crore for the month of June. Such delays add to the MCD’s financial stress,” said the senior MCD official.

When reached for a comment, the Delhi government did not respond.

After the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations into one unified civic body in May, the MCD has been struggling to clear the unpaid salaries due to the employees under the erstwhile North and East corporations. The MCD is now working to increase tax rates in order to spruce up its internal revenue to solve its growing financial crisis.