‘Delhi govt. working towards increasing number of higher education seats’

March 16, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Atishi directed officials to speed up construction of two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur. 

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that the AAP government is working on increasing the number of higher education seats in the Capital.

Ms. Atishi, reviewing various higher education institutions in the Capital, directed officials to speed up construction of two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur. A senior official said that the two campuses will be constructed in three years

“In Delhi, 2.5 lakh children pass out of Class XII. But despite having the talent and ability, only 1 lakh of these children get admission in a university. The Delhi government has started increasing the capacity of its universities. In this regard, the government is getting two new campuses of Ambedkar University ready. Increasing university seats and reconceptualising our technical institutes is the government’s topmost priority,” Ms. Atishi said.

Facilities on campus

Once ready, the two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur, being built at a cost of ₹2,306.58 crore, will have seats for 26,000 students. Both campuses will have multistorey academic blocks, convention block, health centre, auditorium, MLCP, administrative block, library block, amphitheatre, guesthouse, separate hostels for girls and boys.

Ms. Atishi said the government is paying special attention to the fact that new campuses have all the required facilities to address the academic needs of students.

