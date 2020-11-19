Delhi govt. will set up high-tech business park

It will have various IT and high-tech industry services

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park spread over 150 acres at Rani Khera that will be just 15 minutes away from the IGI Airport.

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions regarding the completion of the first phase of the project within a stipulated timeline. The business park will have various IT and high-tech industry services.

“The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner,” Mr. Kejriwal stated at the meeting.

The Delhi government will develop the business park in seven different phases. The first phase of the work will be completed by August 31, 2022 which will consist of a multi-storey building of 15 lakh square feet.

At the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal also directed DSIIDC officials to ensure that industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants should be treated with modern technology.