Delhi

Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Mr. Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:36:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-will-provide-dry-rations-to-its-students-under-mid-day-meal-scheme-for-6-months-kejriwal/article33443922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY