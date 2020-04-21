Delhi

Delhi govt. will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in national capital: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Kejriwal was responding to a tweet in which a person requested him to arrange mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Sure. We will do that.”

 

However, the Chief Minister did not elaborate.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

“Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus,” BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on Monday, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 1:06:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-govt-will-conduct-covid-19-test-on-mediapersons-in-national-capital-arvind-kejriwal/article31394178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY