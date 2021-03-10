Delhi govt. unveils ₹69,000 crore ‘Deshbhakti Budget’

We will aim for ‘Singapore-level’ per capita income by 2047, says Arvind Kejriwal

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a ₹69,000 crore ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ for the 2021-22 fiscal replete with provisions seeking to inspire patriotism in the run up to the 75th Independence Day, free COVID vaccination, and a vision for “India at 2047”. This was an e-budget which he presented from his tablet.

2048 Olympics

Mr. Sisodia also announced that the Delhi government aims to bid for hosting the 2048 Olympic Games. It is a dream project and part of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s vision for the country, he added.

The education sector got the lion’s share of funds — ₹16,377 crore (24%) — in the 2021-22 budget, followed by the health sector at ₹9,934 crore (14%). A total of ₹9,394 crore (13%) has been pledged towards transport, roads and bridges.

This was the seventh budget tabled by Mr. Sisodia. He presented his first budget — totalling ₹37,750 crore — in June 2015. Last year’s budget was ₹65,000 crore.

“As part of a series of patriotic events that will begin in Delhi from March 12 for the next 75 weeks, programs will be organised to highlight Delhi’s role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the vision of Delhi in 2047,” he said.

A separate budget of ₹10 crore each has been allocated to conduct programmes to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Another ₹45 crore has been set aside for installing the Tricolor at 500 locations across the Capital.

In addition to setting up the city’s first Sainik School and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy, ₹25 crore has been allocated towards providing yoga and meditation services to the public, through teachers trained by the government.

In the allocations for the health sector, ₹50 crore has been pledged towards providing free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals through the Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine scheme.

A 100 Mahila Mohalla Clinics, meant exclusively for women patients, has also proposed in the budget.

“I am happy to report that last year’s budget was ₹65,000 crore while this year’s budget is ₹69,000 crore — an increase of almost 6%. Despite tough times, the increase in budget is commendable,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Our aim for 2047 should be that the per capita income of Delhi is equal to that of Singapore. For that, we will have to increase the per capita income 16-fold, and we will do whatever it takes to achieve that,” he added.

Jugglery of figures: BJP

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP called the budget a “jugglery of figures and numbers” and accused Mr. Kejriwal of seeking credit for projects launched by previous governments. “The most unfortunate part of the whole budget is that there is hardly any allocation for developmental projects that can be taken up during the next one year,” said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

“The government has taken credit for opening hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar, but these hospitals had been started by previous governments,” he said.