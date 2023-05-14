Delhi govt., University of Chicago Trust sign deal to combat vehicular pollution

May 14, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government’s Transport Department is collaborating with the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago Trust in India (EPIC India) to combat vehicular pollution in the Capital.

Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra said the collaboration aims to improve the air quality of the Capital through innovative policy interventions through the establishment of a research unit in Delhi. “There will be separate units for focused solutions to combat vehicular pollution,” he added.

The MoU will enable government officials to work closely with researchers from the University of Chicago to facilitate exchange of knowledge and policy evaluation. The researchers from the EPIC India, will facilitate the research through the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, satellite data and econometrics.

Professor Michael Greenstone, the director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, said, “We are excited to work with the Delhi government to implement new ideas and refine the existing ones for improving the transport system in the city. We are hopeful that the technical know-how that we offer can aid in devising better policies.”