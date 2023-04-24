‘Delhi govt. trying to privatise public transport, destroy DTC’

April 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out at the Delhi government’s plan to launch an app-based premium bus aggregator scheme in the city, saying it was a way to privatise the public transport sector and help the Aam Aadmi Party “get funds” from the private bus companies.

When reached for a comment, the Delhi government spokesperson did not respond.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should say on what basis his government is reviving the app-based premium bus service, which had been dropped in 2016-17,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

He also accused the government of destroying the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Earlier in March, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the scheme during his budget speech, under which private bus aggregators will be allowed to offer app-based premium bus services on various routes.

Mr. Sachdeva said the BJP will start “a awareness campaign” against the scheme. “In 2016, the then Lieutenant-Governor, Najeeb Jung, took note of the BJP’s objections and refused permission for the scheme. An Anti-Corruption Branch investigation based on BJP’s complaint found that the Kejriwal government was trying to favour a Gurugram-based bus aggregator,” he added.

Questions rule change

The BJP chief also asked if the government has changed the contract carriage rules to pave the way for the proposed scheme.

“There were two reasons why this scheme was dropped in 2016. First, there was no provision for this service in the contract carriage rules. Second, there were allegations of the government favouring a private aggregator,” Mr. Sachdeva said.