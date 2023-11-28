HamberMenu
Delhi govt. told to pay ₹30-lakh relief to widow of sanitation worker

November 28, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court here has ordered the Delhi government to pay ₹30 lakh as compensation to the widow of a sanitation worker, who died during manual scavenging.

The applicant had approached the court seeking increase in the ₹10 lakh compensation awarded to her previously.

The High Court in its order on November 23 highlighted a recent Supreme Court order, which had enhanced the compensation payable to the dependents of such victims to ₹30 lakh from ₹10 lakh.

It said that the Supreme Court’s decision would apply to the present case as well and gave the government two months to implement the order.

In her plea, the woman had sought directions to the authorities to provide full rehabilitation, including employment to her, education to her children and skill training.

The Supreme Court had in October asked the Centre and state governments to completely eradicate manual scavenging across the country. It had observed that manual scavengers have lived in bondage, systematically trapped in inhuman conditions for a long time.

It had also said that the authorities needed to take measures for the rehabilitation of the victims and their families.

