Delhi govt. to waive late fee on outstanding water bills till Dec. 31

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
October 11, 2022 01:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi government on Monday announced to waive late payment surcharge (LPSC) levied on outstanding water bills of all domestic and commercial consumers till December 31. 

Cleaning the Yamuna

It also said that 85 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. “This will reduce the pollution of Yamuna by 30%. This step will prove to be very helpful in cleaning the Yamuna,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. 

The government is working with a target to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and the project is a part of it. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, hundreds of crores have been spent on cleaning the river’s Delhi stretch. But the water in this stretch is still not even fit for bathing during most of the year, except for Palla — the point where the river enters Delhi — according to the Delhi government’s own data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app