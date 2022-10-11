Delhi govt. to waive late fee on outstanding water bills till Dec. 31

The Delhi government on Monday announced to waive late payment surcharge (LPSC) levied on outstanding water bills of all domestic and commercial consumers till December 31.

Cleaning the Yamuna

It also said that 85 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. “This will reduce the pollution of Yamuna by 30%. This step will prove to be very helpful in cleaning the Yamuna,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The government is working with a target to clean the Yamuna by 2025 and the project is a part of it.

Over the years, hundreds of crores have been spent on cleaning the river’s Delhi stretch. But the water in this stretch is still not even fit for bathing during most of the year, except for Palla — the point where the river enters Delhi — according to the Delhi government’s own data.