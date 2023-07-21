Delhi govt. to turn anganwadis into early childhood learning centres: CM

July 21, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government aims to develop anganwadi centres into early childhood learning centres on a par with private creches where the emotional and psychological needs of children are taken care of.

Speaking at the launch of the early childhood care and education (ECCE) kit developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi and anganwadi team, Mr. Kejriwal said, “So far, anganwadis were used to be considered to be as centres for providing mid-day meals and nutrition to children. But now, we want to change that concept. We will turn them into early childhood learning centres, where children will be taught moral values and given quality education through games and other innovative methods.”

He added that the SCERT has prepared a kit that will ensure that a child gets equal education whether they are from rich or poor background. “There are 11,000 anganwadi centers in Delhi catering to around two lakh children. Just like we transformed higher education in Delhi government schools, we will transform primary education and early childhood learning as well,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that earlier anganwadi workers used to be sent on various assignments that did not relate to teaching and the government will ensure that they are not be assigned any other tasks apart from the education of children.