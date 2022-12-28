ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to take over 100 e-buses from DMRC, operate 380 additional feeder buses

December 28, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Cabinet took the decision following recommendations by Route Rationalisation Study conducted by the Transport Department

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government will soon take over the Delhi Metro’s existing fleet of 100 electric buses to strengthen the last mile connectivity for passengers, the Transport Department said.

“The Cabinet recently took the decision to take over 100 existing e-bus fleet and also operate additional 380 feeder E-buses under the Transport Department in 2023,” it said in a statement.

The buses will be run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The department also said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct depots at six locations — Welcome, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Nangloi, Mundka, and Dwarka — for the operation of 380 feeder buses. 

“The Transport Department shall operate all these feeder buses on a per kilometre basis which means the operators will be paid by the distance covered by them during the day,” the statement read.

The decision was taken based on recommendation provided by the Route Rationalisation Study conducted by the Transport Department.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government is committed to make the public transport more affordable, safer and convenient for its citizens.”

“We are also ensuring that all new buses being added in the city are electric in a bid to make our public transport completely pollution free,” Mr. Gahlot added.

