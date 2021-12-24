Delhi Govt. to strengthen testing capacity, home isolation system

Omicron spreads very fast but most infections are mild: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Government was keeping a close eye on the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Capital and was preparing to increase the testing capacity to three lakh per day from the current capacity of 60,000-70,000.

After a review meeting on the preparations to handle another possible wave of COVID-19, Mr. Kejriwal said according to medical experts, the Omicron variant spreads very fast but most infections are mild and patients do not need hospitalisation.

Buffer medicine stock

“Keeping the nature of the variant in mind, we are upscaling our home isolation programme so that we can deal with up to one lakh cases a day from the current 1,000 cases a day. This way patients can be treated at home and they do not have to rush to hospitals if they test positive,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the Government was ensuring that a two-month buffer stock of medicines was being maintained and the oxygen infrastructure in the city had been completely transformed after learning from the experience in previous waves.

Asking people not to panic, the Chief Minister said the Government was ramping up the infrastructure needed for a possible new wave of infections infections but was hoping that the situation would not become severe as the recent sero survey had showed that 95% of people in Delhi had already developed antibodies to COVID-19. “Moreover, 99% of Delhi residents have received their first dose of vaccination and over 70% have received their second dose as well. Keeping these statistics and our preparedness in mind, we expect the impact to be mild in case of another wave,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Government informed that approximately 37,000 COVID-19 beds and 10,594 COVID ICU beds have been prepared and 100 oxygen beds can be set up in every ward of Delhi within two weeks of intimation.