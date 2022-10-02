Delhi govt. to start trial runs on 26 new bus routes today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trial runs on 26 new bus routes proposed under a Route Rationalisation study will begin from October 2, the Delhi government announced here on Saturday.

Bus services on these new routes will start with 50% deployment. The new routes include three on the Central Business District (CBD) circulators, two on super Trunk routes, 18 on primary and three on airport service routes.

Routes under the NCR and feeder routes, which were also part of the Route Rationalisation study by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), will not be part of the trial for now.

Improve connectivity

The Central Business District (CBD) Circulators will provide or improve connectivity between major CBDs and be operational at a frequency of 5 to 10 minutes. These will include areas such as Tis Hazari, Mandi House and Chandni Chowk among others.

On Trunk routes, buses will provide connectivity to the CBDs from major hubs in the city at the same frequency. These will include locations such as Connaught Place, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar etc.

Primary routes such as Dwarka, Pitampura and Burari among others will be provided connectivity at a frequency of 10 to 20 minutes while major hubs across the city will be connected to the airport through the airport service routes at a frequency of 10 minutes.