Delhi govt. to start trial runs on 26 new bus routes today

Bus services to begin with 50% deployment

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 02, 2022 00:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Trial runs on 26 new bus routes proposed under a Route Rationalisation study will begin from October 2, the Delhi government announced here on Saturday. 

Bus services on these new routes will start with 50% deployment. The new routes include three on the Central Business District (CBD) circulators, two on super Trunk routes, 18 on primary and three on airport service routes. 

Routes under the NCR and feeder routes, which were also part of the Route Rationalisation study by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), will not be part of the trial for now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Improve connectivity

The Central Business District (CBD) Circulators will provide or improve connectivity between major CBDs and be operational at a frequency of 5 to 10 minutes. These will include areas such as Tis Hazari, Mandi House and Chandni Chowk among others.

On Trunk routes, buses will provide connectivity to the CBDs from major hubs in the city at the same frequency. These will include locations such as Connaught Place, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar etc.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Primary routes such as Dwarka, Pitampura and Burari among others will be provided connectivity at a frequency of 10 to 20 minutes while major hubs across the city will be connected to the airport through the airport service routes at a frequency of 10 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app