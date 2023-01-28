HamberMenu
Delhi Govt to start e-scooter service soon; Dwarka to be first stop

The project will initially be started in Dwarka which has no metro stations or bus stops, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

January 28, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

The Delhi government will soon start an e-scooter service to address the last-mile connectivity issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on January 28.

These scooters will be self-driven, and will last for 60 km in one charge, he said while addressing a press conference.

Also Read | E-scooters fall head over wheels for battery swapping

The project will initially be started in Dwarka which has no metro stations or bus stops. Subsequently, other locations with high footfall will be identified, he said.

"We have improved the public transport system, inducted more buses and now with this e-scooter facility, we will address the problem of last-mile connectivity," he said.

