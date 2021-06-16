Delhi govt. to start diploma course in yoga

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 22:39 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it was going to launch a diploma course in ‘Meditation and Yoga Sciences’ at the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences Research University as part of the announcement made in the Delhi budget 2021 that seeks to make yoga a crucial part of everyone’s daily life.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, announcing the course, said that yoga is a vital part of our rich and diverse Indian history and that it was the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make yoga a mass movement that reaches every household and impacts people positively.

Any student which has taken any stream in Class 12 can opt for this course after passing out from school. “The main centre for this diploma course will be housed at the DPSRU however, several satellite centres across city schools which will host evening sessions, thrice a week, for two hours. After completion of the diploma programme, the student will be able to teach yoga as a professional yoga trainer,” the government said.

Over 400 trainees will be trained online in the first batch and once academic institutions open, these trainings will be shifted offline, Mr. Sisodia said.