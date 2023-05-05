Delhi govt. to start anti-dust campaign from May 8

May 05, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government will start an anti-dust campaign from May 8 under the ‘summer action plan’ announced earlier this week to reduce air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

“Under this campaign, all the departments have been instructed to strictly follow all the rules related to dust pollution. Along with this, orders have also been issued to the Environment Department to inspect construction sites going on at different places inside Delhi and take action on the violation of norms,” Mr. Rai said.