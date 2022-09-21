Delhi govt. to spray bio-decomposer solution over paddy fields to check stubble burning, winter pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the setting up of 21 teams to carry out the task; solution to be sprayed over 5,000 acres in city from the first week of October; it will decompose straw and stubble into manure

To control stubble burning and reduce air pollution during winter, the Delhi government will spray a bio-decomposer free of cost over 5,000 acres of paddy fields in the city this year, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

A bio-decomposer capsule, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, turns into a solution through a week-long process, after which it decomposes straw and stubble into manure.

Positive results

The Delhi government first used the solution in 2020 and then again in the following year. On both occasions, the government claimed to have achieved positive results.

To spray the bio-decomposer solution, Mr. Rai said, 21 teams have been formed, which include officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments.

“The bio-decomposer will be sprayed for free by the government in all the Basmati and non-Basmati paddy farms in Delhi,” the Minister added.

The bio-decomposer solution is one of the 15 focus points in the government’s Winter Action Plan, which will be released later this month. The Minister said this year the bio-decomposer has also been provided in the form of a powder and the government plans to use it on 1,000 acres on a trial basis.

“We received a very positive result last year. The stubble decomposed properly. Moreover, there was an increase in the fertility of the soil,” Mr. Rai said. The teams responsible will start spraying the bio-decomposer solution from the first week of October, Mr. Rai said.

Fighting pollution

Every winter air pollution spikes in the national capital and adjoining areas due to multiple reasons, including slow wind speed, bursting of firecrackers and pollution from stubble burning.

A list of emergency measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, such as closing schools and stopping construction work, are undertaken each year during the winter months.

As per the latest Graded Response Action Plan, prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management, emergency measures will now be implemented based on predictions on air quality, three days in advance.