Delhi govt. to spend ₹13 crore to beautify 17 roads

The Delhi government will carry out projects for the beautification and strengthening of 17 roads in Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri and Janakpuri, at a cost of ₹13.58 crores, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“The Public Works Department has expedited the work of road strengthening and beautification across the city. Department is using modern technologies and global standards of street design to give a new look to city roads,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that along with road strengthening and maintenance, the department is working on beautifying the prominent roads in the city to provide the public with “a pleasant commuting experience”.