Delhi govt to shift COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao hospital to govt.-run hospitals

Delhi government has directed to shift COVID-19 patients admitted at North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)-run Hindu Rao Hospital to any Delhi government hospital, as doctors and staff of the former has given a notice for a strike, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

The NDMC is ruled by the BJP.

“Hindu Rao Hospital is run by municipal corporation and doctors and staff have given notice for a strike. We have directed to shift COVID patients in the hospital to Delhi government hospital,” he said and added that there are 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

He said that the corporation is not paying salaries of employees, despite having funds.

“BJP is doing politics, we have told them now also if you cannot run the hospital, then give the hospital to us. There is no deficiency of funds (in corporations). They collect a lot of money in taxes, but there is no account of where it goes,” Mr. Jain said.

