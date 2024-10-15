ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to set up over 1,000 Chhath ghats

Published - October 15, 2024 12:08 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government will set up over 1,000 Chhath ghats across the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday.

All the ghats will be equipped with clean water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical facilities, power backup, CCTV cameras, and other necessary arrangements, the CM said. 

For the convenience of devotees, the Delhi government will set up a large “model Chhath ghat” in every Assembly constituency this year, where cultural programmes will be organised.

The Delhi government has accelerated preparations for Chhath Puja and to ensure no shortcomings in this year’s arrangements, Ms. Atishi held a high-level meeting on Monday with senior officials from different departments. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to start all necessary preparations in advance to avoid last-minute rushes, ensuring that devotees face no difficulties during the festival.

