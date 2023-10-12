HamberMenu
Delhi govt. to set up over 1,000 Chhath ghats across city: Atishi

October 12, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The budget for the Chhath celebration has been increased from about ₹2.5 crore in 2014 to ₹25 crore in 2022, according to the AAP government.

The budget for the Chhath celebration has been increased from about ₹2.5 crore in 2014 to ₹25 crore in 2022, according to the AAP government. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government will set up over 1,000 Chhath ghats across the city, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

“Chhath Puja is associated with the faith of lakhs of people. The Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees,” the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Atishi held a review meeting with all the District Magistrates and directed the officials to start preparations in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience to the devotees. She also instructed officials to ensure cleanliness at the ghats.

The Minister directed the District Magistrates to identify locations for the ghats in their respective districts as per the devotees’ convenience and start the construction work.

The ghats will have essential facilities, such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, and medical services. Also, cultural programmes by the government’s Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several ghats.

The number of Chhath ghats in the city has grown from 69 in 2014 to 1,100 in 2022. At the same time, the budget for the festival has been increased from about ₹2.5 crore in 2014 to ₹25 crore in 2022, according to the AAP government.

